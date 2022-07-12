Tyrone Courier - 17 pages of sport!

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

17 pages of sport in your Tyrone Courier... out now.. including:
Ex-Dungannon ace sees red as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks
Sean McAllister signs new deal at Everton
THREE pages of photos from Dungannon Golf Club
Memory of Damian Casey inspires generosity for charity
Swifts preparations begin as new season draws near
Another two page focus on Northern Ireland Ladies International team
Athletics news from Acorns, Galbally and Sperrin runners
Win for Dungannon Outdoor Bowling Club
Two pages of Armagh Lions Motoring Showcase in Loughgall Country Park

