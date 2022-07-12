Magherafelt Nursery School moves towards integrated education

Magherafelt Nursery School has voted overwhelmingly to begin the process towards integrated education.

A secret ballot was held at the school before the term ended with 83.8 per cent of parents voting in favour of the move.

No school can become integrated without the consent of a majority of parents by secret ballot.

It comes a week after the Integrated Education Fund launched a new strategy that aims to have 100 integrated schools across the Province by the end of 2025.

