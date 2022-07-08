Man cleared of theft charge relating to Michaela McAreavey investigation

A MAN has been cleared of a theft charge relating to the Michaela McAreavey murder investigation, his lawyer has said.

Sandip Moneea had previously been acquitted of Mrs McAreavey's murder. Earlier this year, however, he was with conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the Mrs McAreavey's Mauritius hotel room.

The 27-year-old daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel on January 10, 2011.

