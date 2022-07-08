Get rail – members of Mid-Ulster Council told!

A map of the improvements that Into the West are campaigning for. SC222612

Rail campaigners have met with Mid-Ulster Council and called on them to become “strong and vocal advocates” for the return of rail to Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

Local group ‘Into The West’ is campaigning to have rail restored and improved across counties Tyrone, Londonderry, Fermanagh and Donegal. The group met with the Development Committee of Mid-Ulster Council on Thursday 16th June, where they gave a presentation entitled ‘The Case for Rail in Mid-Ulster’.

