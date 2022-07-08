Dungannon RBL Cup Winners in 1930s

The Cup-Winning Dungannon RBL team in the 1930s.

Tyrone Courier reader Mrs Dorothy Robb, Killyman Road Dungannon, kindly contributed this photo for publication. It was taken in the 1930s (approx.,) and records the then Legion FC who won the Provincial Towns Cup & Dungannon District League Medals. The original framed print was supplied by Mid-Ulster Photo Company Dungannon. Dorothy's father Wm. T. Leckey is in the top right inset. (Any other names from readers would be appreciated). Dorothy is kindly donating the original framed print to Dungannon Branch Royal British Legion.

Photo in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier

