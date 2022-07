Dungannon Methodist Minister the Rev William Newell led the Dungannon/Moy Branch Royal British Legion Somme Commemoration at the War Memorial in Dungannon on Friday 1st July.

More photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier