Castlecaulfield, Aughnacloy and Tobermore full 12th arrangements in this week's Courier!

Castlecaulfield, Aughnacloy and Tobermore full 12th arrangements in this week's Courier!

Aughnacloy "Rising Sons of William" LOL No 156 will be stepping out for the Twelfth in their home village behind a new Banner, which was Unfurled and Dedicated recently.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE traditional Twelfth returns next week for the first time since 2019 and there is a warm welcome on the mat in Castlecaulfield!

Castlecaulfield District Lodge will host the biggest Twelfth Demonstration in County Tyrone.

The Clogher Valley Twelfth will take place in Aughnacloy while the picturesque village of Tobermore will host the South Londonderry Demonstration.

Full details regarding each of the demonstrations is in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271