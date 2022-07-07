Castlecaulfield, Aughnacloy and Tobermore full 12th arrangements in this week's Courier!

THE traditional Twelfth returns next week for the first time since 2019 and there is a warm welcome on the mat in Castlecaulfield!

Castlecaulfield District Lodge will host the biggest Twelfth Demonstration in County Tyrone.

The Clogher Valley Twelfth will take place in Aughnacloy while the picturesque village of Tobermore will host the South Londonderry Demonstration.

Full details regarding each of the demonstrations is in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier