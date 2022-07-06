Michelle O'Neill lays wreath for Battle of Somme anniversary

Michelle O’Neill joined Lord Mayor Tina Black to lay a wreath at Belfast City Hall to remember those who lost their lives at the Somme.

Sinn Fein's Vice-President Michelle O'Neill laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast to commemorate the Battle of the Somme on Friday past.

Ms O'Neill laid down the wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall along with the party's Tina Black, who is currently the Lord Mayor of the city, hours before the official event.

It is the first time a Sinn Fein leader has done so in Belfast.

