Michelle O'Neill lays wreath for Battle of Somme anniversary

Sinn Fein's Vice-President Michelle O'Neill laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast to commemorate the Battle of the Somme on Friday past.

Ms O'Neill laid down the wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall along with the party's Tina Black, who is currently the Lord Mayor of the city, hours before the official event.

It is the first time a Sinn Fein leader has done so in Belfast.

See story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier