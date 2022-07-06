Judgement reserved in McAnespie case

JUDGEMENT has been reserved in the case of a former soldier accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Aughnacloy.

At Belfast Crown Court last Friday, 1st July, counsel for the prosecution and defence made closing submissions to Mr Justice O'Hara who has been sitting on the non-jury Diplock-style trial.

David Jonathan Holden (52), c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, has denied the gross negligent manslaughter of Mr McAnespie.

