Judgement reserved in McAnespie case

Judgement reserved in McAnespie case

Aidan McAnespie

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

JUDGEMENT has been reserved in the case of a former soldier accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Aughnacloy.

At Belfast Crown Court last Friday, 1st July, counsel for the prosecution and defence made closing submissions to Mr Justice O'Hara who has been sitting on the non-jury Diplock-style trial.

David Jonathan Holden (52), c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, has denied the gross negligent manslaughter of Mr McAnespie.

Story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271