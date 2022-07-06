Clonoe killings inquest due to start next year

The inquest into the 1992 killings in Clonoe is set to take place next Spring.

Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said he anticipates the inquest into the deaths of four IRA men shot in an SAS ambush will last six weeks.

Kevin Barry O’Donnell, 21, Sean O’Farrell, 23, Peter Clancy, 19, and Daniel Vincent, 20, were shot by SAS soldiers minutes after they had carried out a gun attack on Coalisland RUC station. The special forces opened fire as the men arrived at St Patrick’s Church car park in a lorry they had used in the police station attack.

Justice Humpreys told a preliminary hearing in Belfast that he is also minded not to hear the inquest with a jury – a move he said is in line with other recent legacy cases.

