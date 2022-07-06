Clogher residents ‘prisoners in own homes due to dangerous parking at livestock market’

Residents of Clogher have made their objections known to the state of parking arrangements at the weekly Clogher Mart.

In a letter sent to the Head of Parking Enforcement at the Department of Infrastructure the residents describe the sitaution as 'disgraceful' and say they are 'pleading' with those in authority to do something about the problem 'before someone is seriously injured or potentially killed.'

