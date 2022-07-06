1st Castlecaulfield BB recipients of major awards

1st Castlecaulfield Boys’ Brigade were delighted to be presented with a new shield from the family of David Campbell, former Captain of the Company from 1950 to 1958. The David Campbell Memorial Shiel

During the Jubilee celebrations 1st Castlecaulfield Boys’ Brigade were delighted to present major achievement awards.

Receiving their Queen's Badges were Aaron Bristow and Harry McCoy. Receiving their President's Badges were David Morrow, Ian Doran and Callum Davidson.

