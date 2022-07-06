1st Castlecaulfield BB recipients of major awards

During the Jubilee celebrations 1st Castlecaulfield Boys’ Brigade were delighted to present major achievement awards.

Receiving their Queen's Badges were Aaron Bristow and Harry McCoy. Receiving their President's Badges were David Morrow, Ian Doran and Callum Davidson.

