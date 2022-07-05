Tributes are paid to very popular Dungannon Minister

THE death has, sadly, taken place of a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Very Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers.

Dr Rodgers passed away peacefully in Loane House, South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon on Wednesday, 29th June. He was aged 91.

A Service of Celebration took place on Saturday in Dungannon Presbyterian Church, where he ministered for over three decades.

