Northern Health Trust ‘worst performer’ for waiting times

THE Northern Health Trust has failed to meet its target for cancer treatment waiting times, the Mid-Ulster Courier can reveal.

In January this year, just 14.6% of patients within the Northern Trust commenced their first treatment for cancer within the 62-day target following an urgent referral, new figures have revealed.

The Department of Health target is that 95% of patients should begin treatment within 62 days after an urgent referral.

However, the Northern Trust and indeed every other trust across the Province has failed to meet this target for the first three months of this year.

