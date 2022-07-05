Man in 30s arrested following ‘stabbing incident’ in Dungannon

Man in 30s arrested following ‘stabbing incident’ in Dungannon
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A man in his 30s has been arrested and remains in Police custody after Police attended the scene of a 'stabbing incident' in Dungannon on Sunday.

A statement from Police said:

"Police attended the scene of a stabbing incident in the Fairmount Park area of Dungannon yesterday afternoon, Sunday 3 July.

Story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271