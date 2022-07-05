Community stunned at death of Coalisland supermarket worker

Mr Michael Morgan.

THE COALISLAND community has paid tribute to a 23-year-old man who died after becoming unwell while working in a local supermarket in the town.

Michael Morgan was a popular employee of Newell Stores supermarket and had been working at the store yesterday morning, Monday.

He is believed to have become unwell while working in the store and, sadly, died a short time later.

