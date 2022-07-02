New build for Integrated College Dungannon

Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) are delighted to announce that the College is set to receive a new multi-million build to accommodate the 700+ students who have chosen to be educated in an integrated setting.

On 23 March 2016, the Northern Ireland Office announced that Shared and Integrated Education in NI was set to benefit from the first tranche of half a billion pounds of dedicated UK Government funding allocated under the Stormont House Fresh Start Agreement.

On 23 November 2018, a second tranche of five projects was announced which included Integrated College Dungannon. The primary objective being to deliver a new school for an enrolment of 700+ students.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.