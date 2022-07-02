Mother of murdered toddler re-released with additional condition of no contact with children

The mother of murdered two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle who died after a sustaining what was described as an “extensive non-accidental head injury” has been readmitted to bail, after she was returned to prison days after being found in breach of terms of a previous release.

Jade Dempsey (25) formerly of Sycamore Drive, Dungannon is charged with causing her daughter’s death by an unlawful act and perverting justice by providing misleading information to police.

Her partner Darren John Armstrong (32) of Park Avenue, Dungannon is charged with Ali’s murder.

