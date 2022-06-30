Sad passing of former Presbyterian Moderator, Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers

THE death has, sadly, taken place of the former Moderator of the First Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the very Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers.

Dr Rodgers passed away peacefully in Loane House, South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon yesterday, Wednesday.

A Service of Celebration will take place on Saturday 2nd July in Dungannon Presbyterian Church, where he ministered for over three decades.

Dr Rodgers was elected Moderator of the First Presbyterian Church in Ireland in 1993 whilst at his Dungannon post.

He remained in Mid-Ulster after his retirement in 1996 as he took up the role of Pastoral Assistant at neighbouring First Cookstown Presbyterian Church and was highly regarded and highly respected in both towns.