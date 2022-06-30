Major fish kill in Torrent River ‘a real environmental disaster’

A MAJOR fish kill has occurred in the Torrent River.

The incident, which has caused thousands of fish in the river to be killed and is likely to have a detrimental knock on effect on the wildlife in the area, has been caused by a slurry spill, which is believed to stretch along 7km of the river, beginning in Newmills.

There has been widespread condemnation with the spill described as 'a real environmental disaster'.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.