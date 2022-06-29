St Ciaran's Ballygawley make their own headlines in Young News Readers competition

Year 8 students from St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, have been awarded £1,000 by digital transformation company Fujitsu to spend on educational resources.

The school received the top prize as part of a competition in The Irish News Young News Readers Critical Literacy Media Project. A key sponsor, Fujitsu, challenged students to imagine ‘the classroom of the future’ taking into consideration new and future technology.

