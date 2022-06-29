St Ciaran's Ballygawley make their own headlines in Young News Readers competition

St Ciaran's Ballygawley make their own headlines in Young News Readers competition

Annette Small, group marketing and communications manager at The Irish News; Paul Lavery, Principal of St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley; Year 8 English teacher Emma Nugent and Claire McBride, Account

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Year 8 students from St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, have been awarded £1,000 by digital transformation company Fujitsu to spend on educational resources.

The school received the top prize as part of a competition in The Irish News Young News Readers Critical Literacy Media Project. A key sponsor, Fujitsu, challenged students to imagine ‘the classroom of the future’ taking into consideration new and future technology.

Read their story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271