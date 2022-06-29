Don't miss this week's Courier for our 15-Page P7 end of term school supplement

Get your copy of the Courier this week for our 15-Page Primary 7 schools end of term supplement.

Pictured this week are the following schools...

St Brigid's PS, Brocagh

St Patrick's PS, Annaghmore

St Patrick's PS, Ardboe

St Peter's PS, Collegelands

St John's PS, Moy

St Mary's PS, Stewartstown

St Mary's PS, Cabragh

St Joseph's PS, Galbally

Walker Memorial

Donaghmore Regional

Killylea PS

Ballytrea PS, Stewartstown

Derrychrin PS

Orritor PS

St Patrick's PS, Loup

St Mary's PS, Dunamore

St Joseph's PS, Killeenan

Phoenix Integrated, Cookstown

Lissan PS

Gaelscoil, Cookstown

Cookstown PS

Drummullan PS

St Peter's PS, Moortown

Your can order your photo by using the code on the caption of your school and phone 028 877 22271