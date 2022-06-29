Cookstown man charged with murdering his mother tried to take his own life afterwards, court is told

The son of a seventy-seven-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her in the home they shared, after claiming he could not go on caring for her any longer, but did not wish her to struggle alone.

Police attended the home of Margaret Una Noone on Sunday 19th June and found her deceased, after which a murder investigation was launched.

Barry Noone (45) from Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown was arrested a short time later at the scene of the alleged crime, having been found in another room after taking an overdose from which he “didn’t expect to wake.”

He was also refused compassionate bail to be released from prison to attend her funeral.

Full stories in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper.