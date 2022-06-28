Six-year-old dies in road tragedy

Six-year-old Ethan McCourt. SC222679

THE funeral has taken place today, Tuesday, of a six-year-old boy who, sadly, died at the weekend following a one-vehicle collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt.

Ethan Michael McCourt, from the Bellaghy/Toome area, died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred on Monday, 20th June shortly after 7.45am.

Ethan's father, Declan, who was driving the vehicle, remains in hospital at present.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with the family at this very sad time.

