Moy War Memorial suffers SIXTH attack in as many weeks

Moy War Memorial suffers SIXTH attack in as many weeks

Police are shown the damaged wreaths at Moy War Memorial by Mid-Ulster Cllr Clement Cuthbertson and David Cuddy (Chair Dungannon/Moy Branch Royal British Legion) on, Monday. Dd2226104

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wreaths have been destroyed and scattered as the War Memorial in Moy has been attacked for the SIXTH time in as many weeks.

Speaking on the attack, Cllr Clement Cuthbertson said: "Once again the Moy War Memorial has been attacked on Sunday night. Wreaths were smashed and scattered the length of the Square in the village. It's imperative that the courts come down heavy on those involved in these hate motivated attacks to send out a clear message, that this will not be tolerated."

This latest attack on the Memorial happened on Sunday.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271