In your packed 80-Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week....

West Ham move is realisation of dream
* 15-Page Primary 7 schools end of term photos
* 16-Page Staycation holiday at home destination supplement
* 4-Page Care in the Community focus
* Six-year-old dies in road tragedy
* Two arrested after drugs find in Magherafelt
* Murdered Cookstown pensioner did lot of work for local charities
* Murder accused refused compassionate bail to attend mother's funeral
* Dungannon's Buddy Bear School plays its part as brave woman walks for first time in 20 years
* Bush PS says goodbye to teacher who retires after 42 years
* Major fish kill in Torrent River
* New build for Integrated College Dungannon
* Mother of murdered toddler re-released on bail
* Mid-Ulster consumers will need £1,300 to cover extra bills
* Coalisland Summer Bash
* St Mary's Primary School, Cabragh Holy Communion
* The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Moy Regional PS and Brackaville Parish Church, Coalisland
* Sports Day at Augher CPS
* And 17 Pages of sport including Derry delight at reaching All-Ireland semi-final; Newell 5k and 10k, Harps CC Midsummer Sportive and DC Diamonds in action.