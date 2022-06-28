Fond farewell to a hurling great

Heart-breaking scenes saw a cloud of sadness, loss and devastation descend on Dungannon on Sunday as star hurler Damian Casey was laid to rest.

Mourners were told that Damian will be remembered as an exceptional hurler and a man of integrity and honour.

The Tyrone and Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh star, who died suddenly while in Spain for a friend’s wedding, was the greatest exponent of the game the county had ever seen, Parish Priest Dean Kevin Donaghy told a packed St Patrick’s Church congregation.

