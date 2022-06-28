Cookstown pensioner was ‘a quiet and unassuming lady’, mourners at funeral told

The funeral has taken place of 77-year-old Cookstown murder victim Una Noone, who was described as a quiet and unassuming lady who did much work for the local community and for local charities.

Speaking at the funeral of Una Noone (nee McOsker), in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown on Friday, Fr Brian Slater CC said all present had come as a community of faith and were gathered to support each other and to pray for the soul of Una.

He welcomed the Noone family circle along with friends and neighbours and also Fr Donnelly PP of Ballinderry, where Una was born.

