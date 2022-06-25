Stepping out once again for Parish Dances in Maghera following two-year postponement due to the Pandemic

The Parish Dances, held monthly in St Lurach's Parish Hall in Maghera have made a welcome return after a break of over two years owing to thee Covid Pandemic.

The Mid Ulster Courier photographer was in attendance to capture those in attendance and enjoying the dances once again.

The dances are held on the first Friday of the month and are enjoyed by all.

