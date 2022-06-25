Kardashian's star spots 'dream home' in Moneymore

The former partner of a Kardashian sister has shown interest in a Mid-Ulster property with a race track next to it – located in picturesque Moneymore.

Scott Disick, who appeared in the hugely popular 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', has three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram and posting to his 27 million followers, the reality TV personality shared a photo of the property with the caption: "Dream house. Always wanted a race track in my backyard."

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper.