Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces two new Irish dates

Fresh from his recent Eurovision success Sam Ryder has confirmed two Irish dates for 2023.

Sam will play the Ulster Hall Belfast on Friday 17 March and the 3Olympia Dublin on Saturday 18 March.

Back in 2020, Sam Ryder uploaded the first of his now infamous covers. They quickly caught the attention of some famous fans, think Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John – with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC’s Newsbeat and many more.

