Nearly 10,000 children to benefit from free school meals in Tyrone

Almost 10,000 children entitled to free school meals in Tyrone will receive a school holiday food grant this Summer.

Announcing free school meals for families in Northern Ireland, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen told the Courier: “School holidays can create significant financial pressure for parents on low incomes and the ongoing cost of living crisis is causing further strain on household budgets across Northern Ireland.

"That is why I am allocating £12.6million funding to provide the families of children entitled to free school meals with additional financial support over the summer holidays."

