Courier P7 end of term supplement featuring the following schools.....

Bush Primary School P7s.

Check out the Courier this week for our 15-Page special P7 end of term schools supplement featuring the following schools... (and more next week)...

Holy Trinity, Cookstown

Laghey PS

St Patrick's Donaghmore

Killyman PS

Bush PS

Churchill PS

St Joseph's Caledon

Derrylatinee

St Jarlath's Blackwatertown

Spires Integrated Magherafelt

Moneymore and Churchtown  (One advert between both schools)

St Mary's PS, Carland

Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, Dungannon

Magherafelt PS

Roan PS Eglish

Queen Elizabeth Pomeroy

St John's Kingsisland

St Malachy's Glencull

St Patrick's Aghindarragh

St Mary's Pomeroy

Stewartstown Regional

Woods Primary School

