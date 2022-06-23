Castlecaulfield all set to host Twelfth following pandemic postponement

THE traditional Twelfth of July returns once again next month in all its glory following the pandemic, which saw smaller local parades in towns and villages over the past two years.

Castlecaulfield District Lodge will host the biggest Twelfth Demonstration in County Tyrone next month and the host District is looking forward to welcoming bands, Brethren, Sisters and spectators to the village once again.

A total of 70 Lodges and around 50 Bands – Silver, Accordion, Pipe and Flute – will participate in the Annual Gathering.

The District last hosted the “Twelfth Celebrations” in the village in 2013 and and were due to host again seven years later in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic of the last few years, this was not possible.

Now the Twelfth is back and the picturesque village of Castlecaufield extends a warm welcome.

