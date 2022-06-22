Moy residents applauded after bravely tackling blaze outside primary school

A number of Moy residents have been applauded after they rushed to contain a spreading fire on the road near a primary school in the village.

Stephanie Wright had just started her day on Thursday last, 16th June, at a dental practice in Moy, where she works, when a lorry blew out one of its back tyres on the road opposite Moy Regional Primary School.

The friction of wheels on the road soon caused a fire to start and, noticing that the lorry was carrying highly flammable wood chippings, Stephanie sprung into action, grabbed a fire extinguisher and quickly helped to put the fire out.

