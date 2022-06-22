Aughnacloy native Jim, 95, to complete astonishing cycling feat

Aughnacloy native Jim, 95, to complete astonishing cycling feat

Aughnacloy native, Jim Copeland.

An Aughnacloy native, 95, will complete a charity feat this week having cycled more than 1,000km (621 miles).

Jim Copeland - who is a World War Two veteran having served in the Home Guard - got on his exercise bike to complete the virtual journey around Ireland to raise money for a charity created in memory of his granddaughter.

Jim, now living in Waringstown, started his challenge in August and had completed a 180km journey by Winter with a virtual route comprising all the towns where he had lived during his life, including Dungannon and Killyman and finishing in the town of his birth – Aughnacloy.

