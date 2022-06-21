Community mourns loss of ‘special gift to Tyrone’ Damian Casey

A community is in mourning following the tragic passing of Damian Casey last Friday, 17th June.

The 29-year-old died in a swimming pool accident in Alicante, Spain, where he had been attending a friend’s wedding.

The star hurler was a beloved figure in the community, playing for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon as well as for the Tyrone senior hurling team.

On Sunday evening a vigil was held at Dungannon Hurling Club in memory of Mr Casey, with more than 1000 mourners in attendance, while a small service was also held in Spain.

