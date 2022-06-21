All the Cookstown and Magherafelt news in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier including...

Dean Curry becomes Dungannon Swifts' third Summer signing
* 15-Page supplement featuring P7 end of term schools
* Man is arrested over murder of pensioner in Cookstown
* Three Cookstown men sentenced over drugs raid in town
* Tributes to Tyrone hurling legend Damian Casey
* Slurry spill in Torrent River
* Success for St Patrick's Academy students
* Moy residents applauded after bravely tackling blaze outside primary school
* Parking restrictions to address 'Wild West' reputation in Coalisland
* Nearly 10,000 children to benefit from free school meals inTyrone
* Castlecaulfield all set to host Twelfth following pandemic postponement
* 18 pages of sport including 3 pages featuring all the GAA clubs in South Derry
