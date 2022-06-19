CAFRE Dairy Technology Demonstration Farm in Tyrone

Technology Demonstration Farms (TDFs) provide a network of local farms which allow other farmers the opportunity to see new technology and innovations which they could adopt on their own farms.

Over the past year the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) organised a series of more than 170 TDF training events at TDFs right across Northern Ireland in the Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Crops, Environmental and Pig sectors with excellent feedback and CAFRE is continuing to take bookings for future visits to all of its TDF farms.

Three new Dairy TDFs have recently been appointed under the theme Feed Efficiency bringing the total number of TDFs appointed to 42.

One of the new Dairy TDF farmers is Kevin McGrade from Co Tyrone who along with his family milks just over 250 cows on heavy land close to Dromore.

