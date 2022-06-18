Jubilee celebrations in Moygashel, Churchtown, Pomeroy, Dungannon, Augher, Tyrone, Drumglass, Fardross and Brantry

Jubilee celebrations in Moygashel, Churchtown, Pomeroy, Dungannon, Augher, Tyrone, Drumglass, Fardross and Brantry

Highland dancers celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Augher.

We have 11-Pages of Jubilee celebrations in Moygashel, Churchtown, Pomeroy, Dungannon, Augher, Tyrone, Drumglass, Fardross and Brantry in this week's Courier (and more next week)!

12 Page P7 Schools Supplement

Pair face substantial jail term for manslaughter of homeless Maghera man
Plan approved for Coalisland Leisure Hub
New school at Edendork gets the green light
Desertcreat Scottish Country Dancing Group's 60th Anniversary
Summer bash back in Coalisland
Holy Trinity students win Young Enterprise challenge … and £5,000!
Second victim of pizza place assault
More photos from the Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland
Tullylagan Vintage Rally photo special
Two pages of church and Holy Communion candidates
16 Pages of all the sport


