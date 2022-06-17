Support Southern Area Hospice Services from only £1 per week

The Hospice Lottery was created in 1999 and is one of the Southern Area Hospice Services key fundraising activities, raising over £150,000 per year.

Signing up for the lottery could not be easier, you can now register to donate just £1 per week, quickly and easily by visiting the Hospice website (www.southernarea

hospiceservices.org/

lottery-support-us) and be in with the chance of winning guaranteed weekly prizes, plus a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

The money donated to enter the weekly draw is then used to care for patients with life limiting illnesses including cancer, as well as supporting their families.

You can join as an individual or get your workplace involved. Other businesses including Norbrook, Kukoon Rugs, Gourmet Island and ABP Food Group have all joined up.

By encouraging staff to play the lottery as a work initiative costs your business nothing as it is your staff who are donating to enter but makes a difference to our patients and their families.

