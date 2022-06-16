Summer Bash is back in Coalisland

The popular Coalisland Summer Bash will make a triumphant return to the town on Friday 24 June, for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

An evening of free family fun will take place at the Cornmill, Coalisland from 6.30pm – 8.30pm to coincide with the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

The Summer Bash activities organised by Mid-Ulster District Council will provide an evening of family entertainment in the lead up to, and during the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

