Desertcreat Scottish Country Dancing Group celebrates its 60th Anniversary

Some members of the present Desertcreat Scottish Country Dancing Group.

Desertcreat Scottish Country Dancing Group celebrated their 60th Anniversary recently with an Afternoon Tea and Dance.

The Group, comprising 15 members, meets in Desertcreat WI Hall from September through to April.

