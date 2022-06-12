Coalisland man buys greyhound for £1,000.... in 1947!

The Courier's archives contain many treasured stories, which we feature each week in our “Looking Back” page.

This week, 75 Years Ago, the Courier reported:

Mr J O'Donnell, Coalisland, bought "Braemar Myth", a black greyhound dog, owned by Mr William Moore, Dungannon, for £1,000.

Read more fascinating local stories from years gone by in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier