Coalisland man buys greyhound for £1,000.... in 1947!

Augher school children 'Top of the Form' twenty five years ago in the RUC Community Affairs Branch competition. Seated: Michael Boyer (Augher PS), Liam McElroy (St Brigid's), Gareth McCann (Augher PS

The Courier's archives contain many treasured stories, which we feature each week in our “Looking Back” page.

This week, 75 Years Ago, the Courier reported:

Mr J O'Donnell, Coalisland, bought "Braemar Myth", a black greyhound dog, owned by Mr William Moore, Dungannon, for £1,000.

