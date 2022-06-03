Orange Order probes video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey

The Orange Order has launched an inquiry into a social media video appearing to show a group of people singing a song mocking the 2011 killing of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius.

The Order has described the video as "utterly abhorrent".

Politicians from the main Northern Ireland parties have condemned the video and those singing.

Police said they were examining the content to determine if any offences had been committed.

It has not yet been confirmed when and where the footage was taken, but it was filmed in a room decorated with union flags and Orange Order paintings.

Michaela McAreavey, a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from Ballygawley, was killed while on honeymoon in 2011.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said the institution condemned the content of the video "without reservation".

"The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation.

"If any of those involved are found to be members of the Institution, they will face disciplinary proceedings."

Separately the Belfast-based football club, Linfield, said one of its coaches who works with its players in a voluntary capacity "can be clearly identified" in the video.

Linfield FC condemned the footage as "deeply offensive" and said the man's "voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect".

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew told her Twitter followers she had already made a police complaint about the video and "will be taking further action".

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie described the footage as "absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful".

Jonathan Buckley from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it was "wrong on so many levels".

"I remember the utter devastation felt by all following the tragic killing of Michaela McAreavey. My thoughts are with the McAreavey and Harte family circles and I condemn this vile video," he tweeted.

Alliance assembly member Kate Nicholl said: "How her poor family must feel. I have reported to the police."

Justin McNulty from the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said the footage appeared "sick and shameful".

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV leader) Jim Allister said: "The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour."

Mrs McAreavey was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel 12 days after her wedding to John McAreavey.

Her widower continues to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.