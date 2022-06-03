MEGA success for Mid-Ulster Council

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean held an event to celebrate the achievements of the MEGA (Manufacturing and Engineering Growth and Advancement) Collaborative Network during its first three years.

The event took place at Ranfurly House, Dungannon, with representatives from the education sector, the Council, MEGA, Invest NI, the Department for the Economy and the Department for Communities in attendance.

MEGA is an award-winning collaborative growth network formed in 2019 between a group of eight manufacturing and engineering companies based in the Mid-Ulster. The network now consists of over 60 Mid-Ulster companies.

