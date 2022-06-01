Coalisland all set to host Tyrone Fleadh

The Tyrone Fleadh is back after a two-year long hiatus in Coalisland 2-5 June 2022.

After much deliberation, Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas decided Coalisland was the best place to host the prestigious event and set about making it happen with a long weekend of Concerts, Session Trails, Competitions, family entertainment and a finale Cultural Parade.

A series of events will take place around the important Traditional Music Competitions taking place in St Joseph’s College on Saturday 4 June and Sunday 5 June.

