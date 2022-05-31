Special Courier 16-page supplement commemorating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee!

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives are taking place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

Here in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, towns and villages are marking the occasion with a multitude of events ranging from tea parties to community parties and family fun days to community barbecues and Jubilee Balls.

