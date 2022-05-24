Motorist 'ploughs' into children's play area in Cookstown!

The car crashed through a garden fence, close to where children played, according to PSNI.

Police say it is a 'miracle' that an incident involving a drunk driver in Cookstown didn't end differently, after the vehicle ended up crashing into a garden fence close to where children were playing.

The incident took place in the Coolnafranky Park area of Cookstown on Saturday afternoon, May 21. Two people have since been arrested.

