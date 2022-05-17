Tributes to popular Maghera teacher

Tributes have been paid to Marie McGuckin, a geography teacher at St Patrick's College, Maghera.

The mother-of-two from Ballinderry died surrounded by her family at home on Friday, May 13, following an illness.

A statement from St Patrick's College, Maghera said: “The College this afternoon learned with deep regret of the death of Mrs Marie McGuckin - Head of Geography, esteemed colleague and friend."

